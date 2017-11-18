Dr. Ari Konheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Konheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ari Konheim, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
University Hospital - Beachwood3000 Auburn Dr Ste 125, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 514-8417
University Hospitals Medical Group8819 Commons Blvd Ste 202, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 844-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Konheim treated my 8 year old with a minor procedure. He treated her very kindly and explained everything to her. He was very professional, I highly recommend.
About Dr. Ari Konheim, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konheim has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Konheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.