Overview of Dr. Arie Salzman, MD

Dr. Arie Salzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Salzman works at Arie Salzman MD PA in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.