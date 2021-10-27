Dr. Arie Szatkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szatkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arie Szatkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Arie Szatkowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Locations
-
1
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
-
2
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc7362 Southcrest Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 271-1000
-
3
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation6027 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 112, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He showed he was concerned about my health. He was very polite & patient with me.
About Dr. Arie Szatkowski, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356443451
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U Coll P&S
- Ny Presbyterian Hospital Of Cornell/Columbia University
- Columbia University Medical College
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Cardiovascular Disease
