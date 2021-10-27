Overview

Dr. Arie Szatkowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Szatkowski works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS and Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.