Dr. Ariel Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ariel Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ariel Kaufman, MD
Dr. Ariel Kaufman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
1
Fernando J Bianco, MD2140 W 68th St Ste 200, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-7227
2
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-7227
3
Jackson West Medical Center2801 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (305) 822-7227
4
Coral Gables Hospital3100 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 822-7227
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
yo he sido paciente del Dr kaufman desde hace 4 anos en Venezuela y vine porque se que la experiencia ha sido positiva desde la recepcion hasta el check out y la colaboracion de Pedro ha sido muy buena tambien
About Dr. Ariel Kaufman, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1275955981
Education & Certifications
- Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaufman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.