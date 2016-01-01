Overview of Dr. Arif Habib, MD

Dr. Arif Habib, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center and South City Hospital.



Dr. Habib works at Mid American Psychtrc Consltnts in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Granite City, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Psychosis and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.