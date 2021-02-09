See All Neurologists in Inverness, FL
Dr. Arif Sami, MD

Neurology
3.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arif Sami, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.

Dr. Sami works at Arif Sami MD PA in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arif Sami MD PA
    208 S Apopka Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 726-8081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Alzheimer's Disease
Essential Tremor
Low Back Pain
Nerve Conduction Studies
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myoclonus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Yes I would recommend Dr Sami. He has been excellent with my husband's diagnoses of ALS. Dr Sami ability to explain the disease and answer our questions has been most comforting. He is a very caring dr and is always prepared for the doctor/patient visit. I can't thank him enough during this difficult time.
    Jimmie D Paxton — Feb 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Arif Sami, MD
    About Dr. Arif Sami, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356327654
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hosp-U Mich
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arif Sami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sami has seen patients for Ataxia, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.