Dr. Arif Sami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arif Sami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arif Sami, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Sami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arif Sami MD PA208 S Apopka Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 726-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sami?
Yes I would recommend Dr Sami. He has been excellent with my husband's diagnoses of ALS. Dr Sami ability to explain the disease and answer our questions has been most comforting. He is a very caring dr and is always prepared for the doctor/patient visit. I can't thank him enough during this difficult time.
About Dr. Arif Sami, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356327654
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Henry Ford Hosp-U Mich
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sami works at
Dr. Sami has seen patients for Ataxia, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.