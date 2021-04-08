Overview of Dr. Aristomenis Thanos, MD

Dr. Aristomenis Thanos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Thanos works at Legacy Devers Eye Institute in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA and Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.