Dr. Arjun Deb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Deb works at UCLA Cardiovascular Center - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.