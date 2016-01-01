Dr. Arleen Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arleen Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Arleen Richards, MD
Dr. Arleen Richards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
-
1
Arleen E Richards MD8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 587-7577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Plantation Primary Care Physician499 NW 70th Ave Ste 220, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 587-7577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?
About Dr. Arleen Richards, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1831284355
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.