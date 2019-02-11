Dr. Paden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlene Paden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arlene Paden, MD
Dr. Arlene Paden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Paden works at
Dr. Paden's Office Locations
Johnny Williamson Practice2081 Calistoga Dr Ste 2S, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 418-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor:)
About Dr. Arlene Paden, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093876534
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paden works at
Dr. Paden has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.