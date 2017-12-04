Dr. Arman Mashayekhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashayekhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arman Mashayekhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arman Mashayekhi, MD
Dr. Arman Mashayekhi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Mashayekhi works at
Dr. Mashayekhi's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mashayekhi?
I have a malignant uveal melanoma. Dr. M took much time to explain the condition and procedures. I was concerned I would go blind. Dr M was factual to the point of bluntness that this was an incurable tumor and if it metastasized I would die. I appreciated the bluntness which was tempered with great compassion.It forced me to confront my life honestly. With 2 surgeries thus far, the tumor is in quietude, the best possible outcome. If it lights off again I have no fear. I have Dr Arman Mayasheki.
About Dr. Arman Mashayekhi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1275860140
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mashayekhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mashayekhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mashayekhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mashayekhi works at
Dr. Mashayekhi has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Chorioretinal Scars and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mashayekhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashayekhi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashayekhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashayekhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mashayekhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.