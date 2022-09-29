Dr. Armando Alegret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alegret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Alegret, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Armando Alegret, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with University of Maryland Medical Center
Dr. Alegret works at
Rafael M Hernandez MD PA1385 Coral Way Ste 304, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 854-3307
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Alegret is not only an expert in the optical field but also a compasional individual and this is what am looking for ,he takes the time to explain what i got in a way you understand ,also bring to you hope for your optical issue,i’m glad i found him.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1477659654
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Alegret has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alegret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alegret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alegret works at
Dr. Alegret has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alegret on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alegret speaks Spanish.
Dr. Alegret has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alegret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alegret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alegret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.