Dr. Armando Alegret, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Armando Alegret, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with University of Maryland Medical Center

Dr. Alegret works at Rafael M Hernandez MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Alegret's Office Locations

  1
    Rafael M Hernandez MD PA
    1385 Coral Way Ste 304, Miami, FL 33145 (305) 854-3307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr Alegret is not only an expert in the optical field but also a compasional individual and this is what am looking for ,he takes the time to explain what i got in a way you understand ,also bring to you hope for your optical issue,i'm glad i found him.
    Fidel Garcia — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Armando Alegret, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1477659654
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Maryland Medical Center
    Internship
    Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Alegret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alegret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alegret has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alegret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alegret works at Rafael M Hernandez MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alegret’s profile.

    Dr. Alegret has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alegret on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alegret has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alegret.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alegret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alegret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

