Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM
Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.8 (34)
Map Pin Small Ocala, FL
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM

Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Marion County Podiatry Specialists in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marion County Podiatry Specialists
    3300 SW 33rd Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 873-3332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Bunion

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and-or Ankle Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
White Superficial Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2022
    he has helped me alot i would recommend to anyone
    Elizabeth w carney — Nov 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM
    Dr. Gonzalez's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Gonzalez

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922426493
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • United Health Services Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at Marion County Podiatry Specialists in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

