Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM
Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Marion County Podiatry Specialists3300 SW 33rd Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 873-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Galaxy Health Network
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
he has helped me alot i would recommend to anyone
About Dr. Armando Gonzalez, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922426493
Education & Certifications
- United Health Services Hospitals
- Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
