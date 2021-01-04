Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Rey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey, MD
Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Ciencias Medicas de Centro America and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.
Conceptions Florida Center for Fertility & Genetic2828 Coral Way Ste 103, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 446-4673Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Conceptions Florida Center for Fertility & Genetic4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 110, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 446-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Words cannot describe how amazing Dr. Hernandez-Rey and his medical partners and nursing staff are. Myself and my wife have been going through a long stressful journey facing challenges of infertility for the past few years with two prior unsuccessful IVF procedures 2018 and 2019.... Previously we were seen by another well known IVF Physician group in Kendall / Baptist area, and we were hesitant to try new doctor bc of stressful process , failed ivf x2 and became somewhat hopeless overwhelmed and frustrated.... We heard about Dr Hernandez-Rey success from numerous work colleagues in Miami who successfully had ivf pregnancy and were very happy with his office care and nursing staff and so we decided to go for a consult 1 year after our last failed ivf procedure... I can tell you right off from the very first consult we had with Dr. Hernandez he and his staff, nurses , health practitioners reviewed our entire chart , radiographs and did a comprehensive exam thorough history and critic
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma de Ciencias Medicas de Centro America
- University of Miami
Dr. Hernandez-Rey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez-Rey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez-Rey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez-Rey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fallopian Tube Disorders and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez-Rey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez-Rey speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez-Rey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez-Rey.
