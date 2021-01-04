See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (66)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Ciencias Medicas de Centro America and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Hernandez-Rey works at Conceptions Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fallopian Tube Disorders and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conceptions Florida Center for Fertility & Genetic
    2828 Coral Way Ste 103, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 446-4673
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Conceptions Florida Center for Fertility & Genetic
    4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 110, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 446-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Endometriosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Endometriosis

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1598723306
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Universidad Autonoma de Ciencias Medicas de Centro America
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Rey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez-Rey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez-Rey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez-Rey works at Conceptions Florida in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez-Rey’s profile.

    Dr. Hernandez-Rey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fallopian Tube Disorders and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez-Rey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez-Rey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez-Rey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez-Rey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez-Rey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

