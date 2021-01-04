Overview

Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Ciencias Medicas de Centro America and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez-Rey works at Conceptions Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fallopian Tube Disorders and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.