Dr. Armen Deukmedjian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Armen Deukmedjian, MD
Dr. Armen Deukmedjian, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Deukmedjian works at
Dr. Deukmedjian's Office Locations
1
NeuSpine Institute2590 Healing Way Ste 310, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 333-1186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
NeuSpine Institute15141 Ogden Loop, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (813) 333-1186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
NeuSpine Institute Brandon510 Vonderburg Dr Ste 213, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 333-1186Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Combined Life
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
everything has been great. everyone has been helpful. i cannot say enough about this practice
About Dr. Armen Deukmedjian, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760670889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deukmedjian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deukmedjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deukmedjian works at
Dr. Deukmedjian speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Deukmedjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deukmedjian.
