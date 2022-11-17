Overview of Dr. Armen Deukmedjian, MD

Dr. Armen Deukmedjian, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Deukmedjian works at NeuSpine Institute in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Odessa, FL and Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.