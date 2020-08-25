Overview of Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD

Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Dikranian works at Huntington Urology Specialists in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.