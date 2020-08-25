See All Urologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD

Urology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD

Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Dikranian works at Huntington Urology Specialists in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dikranian's Office Locations

    Ramin Khalili MD
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 412, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 544-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Overactive Bladder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 25, 2020
    Very knowledgeable and caring. Friendly attentive staff.
    Bill Whitmore — Aug 25, 2020
    About Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD

    • Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
    • 1568542389
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • University Of Southern California
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dikranian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dikranian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dikranian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dikranian works at Huntington Urology Specialists in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dikranian’s profile.

    Dr. Dikranian has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dikranian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dikranian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dikranian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dikranian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dikranian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

