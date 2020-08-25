Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dikranian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Armen Dikranian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Ramin Khalili MD800 Fairmount Ave Ste 412, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 544-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very knowledgeable and caring. Friendly attentive staff.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Urology
