Overview of Dr. Arnold Chin, MD

Dr. Arnold Chin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Chin works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

