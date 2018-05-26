Dr. Arnold Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Rabinowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Arnold Rabinowitz, MD
Dr. Arnold Rabinowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Dr. Rabinowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Health -22 Madison Ave Ste 303, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 291-9797
-
2
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (201) 291-9797Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Refuah Health Center728 N Main St, New Square, NY 10977 Directions (845) 354-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabinowitz?
He is the most caring doctor I ever visited. he is so nice to my daughter and always have a great attitude and make her feel at ease. when I have an emergency he always calls me back and resolve me concerns. I cant ask for a better doctor for my daughter.
About Dr. Arnold Rabinowitz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497771455
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Dr. Rabinowitz speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.