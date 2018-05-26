Overview of Dr. Arnold Rabinowitz, MD

Dr. Arnold Rabinowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Rabinowitz works at Summit Health in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ and New Square, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.