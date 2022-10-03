Dr. Weg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Weg, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Weg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Weg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arnold L Weg MD7136 110th St Ste 1G, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 520-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weg?
Very caring, good listener, has an excellent command of medicine and explains things well. Is very calming and reassuring. He has always been there when I needed him. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Arnold Weg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1417961814
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weg works at
Dr. Weg has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weg speaks Hebrew.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Weg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.