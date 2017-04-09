Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Yee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arnold Yee, MD
Dr. Arnold Yee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, The Queens Medical Center and Wahiawa General Hospital.

Dr. Yee's Office Locations
Hawaii Cancer Care Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 487-7447
Hawaii Cancer Care Savio Clinic98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 315, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 539-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
- Wahiawa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, knowledgable, kind, and compassionate. Great office staff too.
About Dr. Arnold Yee, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1194792119
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

