Overview of Dr. Arpan Bachhawat, MD

Dr. Arpan Bachhawat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Bachhawat works at Retina Associates of Middle Georgia in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Edema and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.