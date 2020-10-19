Dr. Bachhawat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arpan Bachhawat, MD
Overview of Dr. Arpan Bachhawat, MD
Dr. Arpan Bachhawat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Retina Associates of Middle Georgia160 Water Tower Ct, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 757-8806
Retina Associates Middle GA1240 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 238-5199
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really like and trust him.
About Dr. Arpan Bachhawat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447461769
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
