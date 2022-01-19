Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD
Overview of Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD
Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Hanford, CA.
Dr. Minassi works at
Dr. Minassi's Office Locations
Central Valley General Hospital1025 N Douty St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-9000
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-8700SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Adventist Health Hanford115 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best kept secret in Hanford! I have seen Dr. Minassi twice and each visit, her excellent bedside manners and genuine smile made me feel comfortable and at ease, even during the commonly-known-dreaded female pelvic exam. I didn't feel awkward at all. She truly cares for her patient and goes out of her way to ensure her patients get the best care. I highly recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1306233820

