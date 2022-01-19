Overview of Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD

Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Hanford, CA.



Dr. Minassi works at Central Valley General Hospital in Hanford, CA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.