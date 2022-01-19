See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hanford, CA
Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD

Obstetrics
2.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD

Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Hanford, CA. 

Dr. Minassi works at Central Valley General Hospital in Hanford, CA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Minassi's Office Locations

    Central Valley General Hospital
    1025 N Douty St, Hanford, CA 93230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 582-9000
    Lsuhsc Shreveport
    1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 675-8700
    Adventist Health Hanford
    115 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 582-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Hanford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gestational Diabetes
Ovarian Cysts
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Ovarian Cysts
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Best kept secret in Hanford! I have seen Dr. Minassi twice and each visit, her excellent bedside manners and genuine smile made me feel comfortable and at ease, even during the commonly-known-dreaded female pelvic exam. I didn't feel awkward at all. She truly cares for her patient and goes out of her way to ensure her patients get the best care. I highly recommend her to friends and family.
    Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306233820
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arpineh Minassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minassi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minassi has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Minassi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minassi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

