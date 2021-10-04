Overview

Dr. Arsenio Rodriguez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Billings Clinic, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Central Florida Cardiology Group PA in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.