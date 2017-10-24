Dr. Arshia Noori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arshia Noori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arshia Noori, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute8631 W 3rd St Ste 610E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 746-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I truly appreciate his thoroughness and patient centered focus. He is prompt and always spends time. He was able to correctly diagnose and treat me in a very short time frame which I appreciated after having been to many other cardiologists over the past 8 years without success. I value the shared decision making that he allows for.
About Dr. Arshia Noori, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1043246572
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noori accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noori has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Noori speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Noori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.