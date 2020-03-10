See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Arthur Beacham, DO

Pain Medicine
2.9 (26)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Beacham, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Beacham works at Mercy Pain Management in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Pain Management N Meridian
    13313 N Meridian Ave Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 424-5415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Arthur Beacham, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144474362
    Education & Certifications

    • OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beacham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beacham works at Mercy Pain Management in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Beacham’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Beacham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beacham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beacham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beacham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

