Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD

Ophthalmology
2.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD

Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.

Dr. Edelstein works at Arthur J. Edelstein MD A Professional Corp. in Lynwood, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edelstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthur J. Edelstein MD A Professional Corp.
    3737 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 340, Lynwood, CA 90262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 923-6256
  2. 2
    11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 506, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 923-6256
  3. 3
    Bill Matheis Inc
    3510 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lynwood, CA 90262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 603-9391
  4. 4
    3737 Century Blvd # 340, Lynwood, CA 90262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 638-0402

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Clara Veloz — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD
    About Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043256175
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edelstein has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

