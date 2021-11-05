See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Hills, CA
Dr. Arthur Gordon, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Gordon, MD

Dr. Arthur Gordon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Cedar Sinai UCLA

Dr. Gordon works at Optum-West Hills in West Hills, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum-West Hills
    7301 Medical Center Dr, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group
    14600 Sherman Way Ste 300, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 226-3666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Pam Stringer — Nov 05, 2021
    About Dr. Arthur Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659431120
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cedar Sinai UCLA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor Genl UCLA
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

