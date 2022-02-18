Dr. Arthur Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Graves, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Associates4051 Upper Creek Dr Ste 106, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 608-4876Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pulmonary Associates of Brandon910 Oakfield Dr Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-4856
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graves is my second pulmonologist and I can’t say enough about him and his staff! They are caring, efficient, organized and really listen to me and answer all my questions. I got in to see them the same week I called, scheduled my PFT and CTA scan and follow up visit within 3 weeks! With my previous Dr. there was always a full waiting room of patients and it took an average of 3 hours to see the Dr. Here, they are respectful of your time and there is a minimal waiting time. In addition, everyone is positive and upbeat. Dr. Graves told me to “believe that I will get better” and I have been!
About Dr. Arthur Graves, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1487690681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of Alabama
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
