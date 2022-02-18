See All Cardiologists in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Arthur Graves, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Graves, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Graves works at Pulmonary Associates in Sun City Center, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Pulmonary Associates
    4051 Upper Creek Dr Ste 106, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4876
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pulmonary Associates of Brandon
    910 Oakfield Dr Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4856

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Graves is my second pulmonologist and I can’t say enough about him and his staff! They are caring, efficient, organized and really listen to me and answer all my questions. I got in to see them the same week I called, scheduled my PFT and CTA scan and follow up visit within 3 weeks! With my previous Dr. there was always a full waiting room of patients and it took an average of 3 hours to see the Dr. Here, they are respectful of your time and there is a minimal waiting time. In addition, everyone is positive and upbeat. Dr. Graves told me to “believe that I will get better” and I have been!
    Desi Ferreira — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Arthur Graves, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487690681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama
    Medical Education

