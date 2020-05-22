Dr. Arthur Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Johnson, MD
Dr. Arthur Johnson, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University Hospital|Emory University School Of Med
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Doctors Specialists - Surgical & Trauma3647 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 200, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 524-9475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Johnson operated on my back in 2014. He is top quality in care, empathy, caring, professionalism & performance. I always recommend him and would go to him again if need arises. He's the kindest doctor I've ever had experience with. I actually waited in pain until I could get him. I totally trust him.
About Dr. Arthur Johnson, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- English
- 1154399590
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital|Emory University School Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
