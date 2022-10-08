Overview of Dr. Arthur Malkani, MD

Dr. Arthur Malkani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Salem and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Malkani works at Uofl Physicians - Orthopedics - Terra Crossing Boulevard in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.