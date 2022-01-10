Dr. Arthur Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Mark, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Mark, MD
Dr. Arthur Mark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Mark's Office Locations
Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates1200 Eagle Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 660-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Assocs1640 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 660-6200
Seaview Orthopaedics294 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 495-1888
Seaview Orthopaedics Freehold222 Schanck Rd Ste 105, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely!! Excellent surgeon - would highly recommend.
About Dr. Arthur Mark, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1629037254
Education & Certifications
- Harvard U Sch Med
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
