Dr. Arthur Mark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Mark works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Ocean, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ, Monroe, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.