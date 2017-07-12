Overview of Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD

Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wilmington, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Tsai works at Kidney Care Specialists, LLC in Wilmington, OH with other offices in Eaton, OH, Beavercreek, OH, Hillsboro, OH, Xenia, OH and Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.