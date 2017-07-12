See All Nephrologists in Wilmington, OH
Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD

Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wilmington, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Tsai works at Kidney Care Specialists, LLC in Wilmington, OH with other offices in Eaton, OH, Beavercreek, OH, Hillsboro, OH, Xenia, OH and Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Tsai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Willow Dialysis Center
    1675 Alex Dr, Wilmington, OH 45177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 376-2571
  2. 2
    Eaton Dialysis
    105 E Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton, OH 45320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 643-0015
  3. 3
    Kidney Care Specialists, LLC
    3535 Pentagon Blvd # 300A, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 376-2571
  4. 4
    Kidney Care Specialists, LLC
    120 Roberts Ln Ste 4, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 376-2571
  5. 5
    Kidney Care Specialists LLC
    215 S Allison Ave, Xenia, OH 45385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 376-2571
  6. 6
    Ahmad Hamidinia MD
    1362 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 643-0015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clinton Memorial Hospital
  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Proteinuria
Anemia
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Proteinuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypocalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Nephritis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Inflammation Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Nephrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Nephrolithiasis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Potassium Disorders Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Renal Tubular Acidosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Paramount
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?

    Jul 12, 2017
    Excellent, caring and compassionate. Very Thorne ough and knowledgeable. Listens to all your concerns and solicits questions should you have any. Great Doctor.
    JP in Fairborn, OH — Jul 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tsai to family and friends

    Dr. Tsai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tsai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD.

    About Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679638423
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • JONHS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ARTS & SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Anemia, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tsai speaks Arabic, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.