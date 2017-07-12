Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wilmington, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, caring and compassionate. Very Thorne ough and knowledgeable. Listens to all your concerns and solicits questions should you have any. Great Doctor.
About Dr. Arthur Tsai, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1679638423
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Duke University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- JONHS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ARTS & SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Anemia, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Arabic, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
