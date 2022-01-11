Dr. Arthur Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Wang, MD
Dr. Arthur Wang, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Tulane Doctors - Neurosciences - EJGH4224 Houma Blvd Ste 540, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang saved my mother’s life. Nothing can top this fact! The Saturday after Thanksgiving (2021), Dr. Wang performed a miracle surgery. My mother was on the verge of paralysis (hip down), because of a tumor on her spine. Because of Dr. Wang’s sense of urgency and explanation of analysis, my mother and I trusted him in our most critical moment. He called in his team, and proceeded to do what other doctors said she was too weak to receive. On the night we met Dr. Wang, my mother couldn’t stand or step. As a result, Dr. Wang’s surgery has her walking, mobile, and now with a new medical plan towards recovery. Dr. Wang became my mother’s second chance. Before and during surgery, his confidence gave my faith a Superman cape! Dr. Wang and his team saved my mom’s life, and it is a honor to do a review for someone who was born for this… our miracle doctor, Dr. Wang. *He has a Diamond Rating in our opinion and will forever be highly recommend. He’s professional and personable.
About Dr. Arthur Wang, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- English
- 1184028367
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
