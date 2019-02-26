See All Hematologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Arti Lakhani, MD

Hematology
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arti Lakhani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Fhn Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lakhani works at AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology & Oncology at Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology & Oncology at Hinsdale
    1 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 286-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Fhn Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 26, 2019
    Saw Dr Lakhani for a consult mid Feb 2019 for high ferritin levels. She was quite prepared, obviously had read my history on the patient portal, quite direct and organized, jotting down notes for me so I could remember details of visit. Very personable. Exhibiting great confidence in her work but very humble for a young lady of her stature. Would definitely highly recommend her to others! Thank you very much for your care!
    Maribeth Seecheung in Darien, IL — Feb 26, 2019
    About Dr. Arti Lakhani, MD

    • Hematology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831345818
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola Hines VA
    • Rush University
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arti Lakhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lakhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lakhani works at AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology & Oncology at Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lakhani’s profile.

    Dr. Lakhani has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

