Dr. Arvind Vasudevan, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arvind Vasudevan, MD

Dr. Arvind Vasudevan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Vasudevan works at WESTMORELAND HEAD & NECK SURGERY in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Latrobe, PA and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vasudevan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westmoreland Head & Neck Surgery
    540 South St Ste 302, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 261-5610
  2. 2
    Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
    532 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 261-5610
  3. 3
    Latrobe Area Hospital
    1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 261-5610
  4. 4
    Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc
    9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 208-2212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Frick Hospital
  • Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Arvind Vasudevan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770503526
    Education & Certifications

    • West Virginia University
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvind Vasudevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasudevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasudevan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasudevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Vasudevan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudevan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasudevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasudevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

