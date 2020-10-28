Dr. Asfa Akhtar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asfa Akhtar, DO
Dr. Asfa Akhtar, DO is a Dermatologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 7857 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5264
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Dr Akhtar was extremely knowledgeable, listened attentively, was Uber professional and courteous and was extremely quick with biopsies....so very pleased to find her.
About Dr. Asfa Akhtar, DO
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Broward General Med Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
