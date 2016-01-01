Overview of Dr. Asha Downs, DO

Dr. Asha Downs, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Downs works at North Oakland Ent in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Metamora, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.