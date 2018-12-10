Overview of Dr. Asha Samuel, MD

Dr. Asha Samuel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Samuel works at Paulraj Samuel, MD in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.