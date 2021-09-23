Overview of Dr. Asher Kupperman, MD

Dr. Asher Kupperman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Kupperman works at Alta Orthopaedics Medical Group in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Solvang, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.