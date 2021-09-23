Dr. Asher Kupperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asher Kupperman, MD
Overview of Dr. Asher Kupperman, MD
Dr. Asher Kupperman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Kupperman's Office Locations
Alta Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.511 BATH ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 963-9377
- 2 2027 Village Ln, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 688-8821
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kupperman is knowledgeable and will explain what is shown on imaging. He explains the different ways to go in treatment and let's you decide which option you wish to take. Him and his brother Eli are definitely assests to the community. Would definitely recommend
About Dr. Asher Kupperman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1104141993
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kupperman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupperman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
