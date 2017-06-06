See All Gastroenterologists in Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Dr. Ashish Arora, MD

Gastroenterology
2.9 (9)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashish Arora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Arora works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Oakbrook Terrace, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duly Health and Care
    2 Transam Plaza Dr, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
    Duly Health and Care - Official
    133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 110, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2600
    Lakeshore Gastroenterology and Liver Disease Institute Sc
    1 Erie Ct Ste 3100, Oak Park, IL 60302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 383-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ashish Arora, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336157171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

