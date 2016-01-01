Dr. Ashish Basu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Basu, MD
Dr. Ashish Basu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Basu works at
Heart Center - Decatur1107 14th Ave SE Ste 100, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 351-0688
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1407826233
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
Dr. Basu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basu has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basu speaks Bengali.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.