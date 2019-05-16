Dr. Ashish Toor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashish Toor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashish Toor, MD
Dr. Ashish Toor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Toor works at
Dr. Toor's Office Locations
-
1
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group3085 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-3085
-
2
Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group351 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-3744
-
3
Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group2045 Royal Ave Ste 125, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 497-3744
-
4
Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group1445 E Los Angeles Ave Ste 104, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-6720Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
5
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group751 E Daily Dr Ste 110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 987-8705
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toor?
I am so happy to review Dr Ashish Toor of Conejo Simi Eye In Thousand Oak. She was referred to me and I was truly glad I made that first appointment. I thought I had cataract problems and was looking for direction. I was correct. Dr Toor is such a positive , high energy , Happy individual. Filled with knowledge that answers every question. She is great. She introduced me to Dr John Davidson who preformed my surgery and too is amazing Dr Toor has handled all my post care treatment. A blessing. I feel so lucky to have her by my side in every way. The staff at Conejo Simi Eye is outstanding as well. And everyone thoughtfully listens to what you need to share. Yayteam!!.
About Dr. Ashish Toor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi and Spanish
- 1336309681
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toor works at
Dr. Toor has seen patients for Presbyopia, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toor speaks French, Hindi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Toor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.