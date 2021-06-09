Overview

Dr. Ashkan Ehdaie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Ehdaie works at Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.