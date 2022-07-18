See All Otolaryngologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD

Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Balaker works at Orange Coast Head and Neck Surgery in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA, Irvine, CA and Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Balaker's Office Locations

    Huntington Beach Office at Hoag Health Center
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 273-4374
    Head and Neck Associates of Orange County
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 370, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-4361
    Head and Neck Associates of Orange County
    18 Endeavor Ste 208, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-4361
    Laguna Beach Office
    31862 Coast Hwy Ste 302, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 715-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Vertigo
Dizziness
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Health Net
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 18, 2022
    Excellent. I had been treated for sinus infection for a year things got worse. She diagnosed with inflammation not infection and with proper drugs cleared it up.
    Marcia — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427387547
    Education & Certifications

    • California Ear Institute
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
