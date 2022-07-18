Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD
Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Balaker's Office Locations
Huntington Beach Office at Hoag Health Center19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 273-4374
Head and Neck Associates of Orange County24411 Health Center Dr Ste 370, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 364-4361
Head and Neck Associates of Orange County18 Endeavor Ste 208, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 364-4361
Laguna Beach Office31862 Coast Hwy Ste 302, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 715-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I had been treated for sinus infection for a year things got worse. She diagnosed with inflammation not infection and with proper drugs cleared it up.
About Dr. Ashley Balaker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Ear Institute
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- USC-Keck Sch Med LAC/USC Med Ctr
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balaker has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.