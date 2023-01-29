See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ashley Brissette, MD
Dr. Ashley Brissette, MD

Ophthalmic Surgery
4.9 (304)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashley Brissette, MD

Dr. Ashley Brissette, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College

Dr. Brissette works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brissette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    212 East 69th Street Suite 5, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 304 ratings
    Patient Ratings (304)
    5 Star
    (282)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 29, 2023
    I could tell she's probably a great practitioner, but my entire appointment was rushed that I barely remember Dr. Brissette
    — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Ashley Brissette, MD

    Ophthalmic Surgery
    English
    1366802951
    Fellowship
    Weill Cornell Medical College
    McGill University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Brissette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brissette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brissette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brissette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brissette works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Brissette’s profile.

    Dr. Brissette has seen patients for Floaters and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brissette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    304 patients have reviewed Dr. Brissette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brissette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brissette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brissette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.