Dr. Ashley Chapel, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Ashley Chapel, MD

Dr. Ashley Chapel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Chapel works at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chapel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    Methodist Dallas Medical Center
1441 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203
(325) 201-5161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hypertension
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Ashley Chapel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154775641
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chapel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapel works at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chapel’s profile.

    Dr. Chapel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

