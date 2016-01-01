See All Hematologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Ashley Hanlon, MD

Hematology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ashley Hanlon, MD

Dr. Ashley Hanlon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. 

Dr. Hanlon works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Hanlon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1330
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Inova Hematology Oncology - Fairfax
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 403, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-4395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency















Anemia
Hypertension
Hernia
Anemia
Hypertension
Hernia

Treatment frequency




Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon





About Dr. Ashley Hanlon, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295153005
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ashley Hanlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hanlon works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hanlon’s profile.

Dr. Hanlon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanlon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

