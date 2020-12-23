Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Debrecen Health Science Center and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Prasad works at
Locations
Oracle Heart & Vascular1011 Care Way Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (855) 739-9953
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?
Dr Prasad is the most caring doctor I have ever dealt with. Being the caregiver of my parents both in their late 80's I can't say enough about the professionalism and compassion that he has displayed. He makes my parents feel special cared for. Just a truly wonderful person.
About Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1518270552
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- New York Methodist Hospital
- New York Methodist Hospital
- University Of Debrecen Health Science Center
- State University of NY at Binghamton
- Cardiovascular Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.