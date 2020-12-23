Overview

Dr. Ashok Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Debrecen Health Science Center and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Prasad works at Oracle Heart & Vascular in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.