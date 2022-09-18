Overview

Dr. Ashraf Elsakr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Elsakr works at AHMG Hospitalists in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Endocarditis and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.