Dr. Ashraf Nassef, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashraf Nassef, MD
Dr. Ashraf Nassef, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Nassef works at
Dr. Nassef's Office Locations
Ashraf S Nassef MD Inc.4404 Glen Este Withamsville Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 943-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing multiple doctors going through physical therapy and mental therapy I was sent to a pain management doctor Ashraf Nassef. I was a widow with five high school children at home racked with worsening pain from many years of multiple increasing diseases (arthritis, gout etc.) and years of accidents from broken neck to many other bones, and not to mention shot nerves. Now I can get out of bed and spend time with my grand children. The wait may be long, but I’ve experienced that almost everywhere. He listens and takes notes every visit and checks in on progress consistently. He’s not there to chat, wants to discuss health and next steps. He always asks about my kids and never stops trying to get me healthier for them.
About Dr. Ashraf Nassef, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184723553
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassef has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassef speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassef. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.